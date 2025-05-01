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Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Macroeconomics Midterm - Part 3 of 3!
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9. International Trade / Import Quotas and VERs / Problem 4
Problem 4
What are the key differences between the economic impacts of tariffs and import quotas?
A
Both tariffs and import quotas decrease foreign producer surplus.
B
Import quotas increase government revenue, while tariffs increase foreign producer surplus.
C
Tariffs increase government revenue, while import quotas increase foreign producer surplus.
D
Both tariffs and import quotas increase government revenue.
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