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- Taxes, the Multiplier Effect, and Automatic Stabilizers definitions19. Fiscal Policy15 Terms
- Long Run Effects of Fiscal Policy definitions19. Fiscal Policy14 Terms
- Long Run Effects of Fiscal Policy quiz19. Fiscal Policy15 Terms
- Criticisms of Fiscal Policy definitions19. Fiscal Policy15 Terms
- Criticisms of Fiscal Policy quiz19. Fiscal Policy15 Terms
- Short Run Phillips Curve quiz #120. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment11 Terms
- Short Run Phillips Curve definitions20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment15 Terms
- Long Run Phillips Curve definitions20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment13 Terms
- Long Run Phillips Curve quiz20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment15 Terms