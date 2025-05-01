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- Federal Reserve Policies during the 2007-2009 Recession definitions18. Monetary Policy14 Terms
- Federal Reserve Policies during the 2007-2009 Recession quiz18. Monetary Policy15 Terms
- Introduction to Fiscal Policy quiz #119. Fiscal Policy22 Terms
- Introduction to Fiscal Policy definitions19. Fiscal Policy14 Terms
- Expansionary and Contractionary Fiscal Policy quiz #119. Fiscal Policy14 Terms
- Expansionary and Contractionary Fiscal Policy definitions19. Fiscal Policy15 Terms
- Government Purchases and the Multiplier Effect definitions19. Fiscal Policy14 Terms
- Government Purchases and the Multiplier Effect quiz19. Fiscal Policy15 Terms
- Taxes, the Multiplier Effect, and Automatic Stabilizers quiz #119. Fiscal Policy10 Terms