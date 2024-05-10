1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
2:59 minutes
Problem 12.2ad
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen
A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha
