1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
Problem 12.3a
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. __________Chlorophyta
2. __________Rhodophyta
3. __________Chrysophyta
4. __________Phaeophyta
5. __________Rhizaria
A. Foraminifera
B. Yellow-green algae
C. Green algae
D. Brown algae
E. Red algae
