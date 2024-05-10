8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Which of the following sequences reflects the correct order of events in mitosis?
a. telophase, anaphase, metaphase, prophase
b. prophase, anaphase, metaphase, telophase
c. telophase, prophase, metaphase, anaphase
d. prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase
