Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Back
Problem 5
Why is agar used in microbiology?
Problem 6
What is the difference between complex media and defined media?
Problem 7
Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.
Problem 8
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
Problem 9
List three indirect methods of counting microbes.
Problem 10
List five direct methods of counting microbes.
Problem 13
How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?