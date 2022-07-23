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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 8
Chapter 6, Problem 8

If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?

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Identify the given information: there are 47 cells in 1 microliter (μl) of sewage.
Recall the conversion factor between microliters and liters: 1 liter (L) = 1,000,000,000 microliters (μl).
Set up the calculation to find the number of cells in 1 liter by multiplying the number of cells per microliter by the number of microliters in a liter: \(\text{cells in 1 L} = 47 \times 1,000,000,000\).
Perform the multiplication to find the total number of cells in 1 liter of sewage.
Express the final answer with the correct units, indicating the total cells per liter.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this question, converting microliters (μl) to liters (L) is essential, knowing that 1 liter equals 1,000,000 microliters.
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Cell Counting and Concentration

Cell counting refers to determining the number of cells in a given volume. Understanding that the number of cells per microliter can be scaled up proportionally to larger volumes helps calculate total cells in a liter.
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Multiplication for Scaling Quantities

Multiplication is used to scale quantities from a small volume to a larger volume. Here, multiplying the number of cells per microliter by the number of microliters in a liter gives the total cell count in one liter.
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Textbook Question

In a defined medium:

a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known

b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition

c. Blood may be included

d. Organic chemicals are excluded

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Textbook Question

___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.

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Textbook Question

List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?

a. Obligate aerobe

b. Facultative aerobe

c. Obligate anaerobe

d. Facultative anaerobe

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Textbook Question

Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.

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Textbook Question

Barophiles:

a. Cannot cause diseases in humans

b. Live at normal barometric pressure

c. Die if put under high pressure

d. Thrive in warm air

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