Problem 1
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Breaks a large molecule into smaller ones
Problem 2
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes dehydration synthesis reactions
Problem 3
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Is exergonic
Problem 4
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Is endergonic
Problem 5
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Involves the production of cell membrane constituents
Problem 6
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes hydrolytic reactions
Problem 7
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes metabolism
Problem 8
Redox reactions ______.
a. Transfer energy
b. Transfer electrons
c. Involve oxidation and reduction
d. Are involved in all of the above
Problem 9
A reduced molecule ______.
a. Has gained electrons
b. Has become more positive in charge
c. Has lost electrons
d. Is an electron donor
Problem 10
Activation energy ______.
a. Is the amount of energy required during an activity such as flagellar motion
b. Requires the addition of nutrients in the presence of water
c. Is lowered by the action of organic catalysts
d. Results from the movement of molecules
Problem 11
Coenzymes are _______.
a. Types of apoenzymes
b. Proteins
c. Inorganic cofactors
d. Organic cofactors
Problem 12
Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?
a. Ribozymes are proteins that aid in the production of ribosomes.
b. Ribozymes are nucleic acids that produce ribose sugars.
c. Ribozymes store enzymes in ribosomes.
d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.
Problem 13
Which of the following does not affect the function of enzymes?
a. Ubiquinone
b. Substrate concentration
c. Temperature
d. Competitive inhibitors
Problem 14
Most oxidation reactions in bacteria involve the _______.
a. Removal of hydrogen ions and electrons
b. Removal of oxygen
c. Addition of hydrogen ions and electrons
d. Addition of hydrogen ions
Problem 15
Under ideal conditions, the fermentation of one glucose molecule by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
Problem 16
Under ideal conditions, the complete aerobic oxidation of one molecule of glucose by a bacterium allows a net gain of how many ATP molecules?
a. 2
b. 4
c. 38
d. 0
Problem 17
Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.
Problem 18
Reactions involved in the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis constitute the _______.
a. Citric acid cycle
b. Entner-Doudoroff pathway
c. Calvin-Benson cycle
d. pentose phosphate pathway
Problem 19
The glycolysis pathway is basically _______.
a. catabolic
b. amphibolic
c. anabolic
d. cyclical
Problem 20
A major difference between anaerobic respiration and anaerobic fermentation is _______.
a. in the use of oxygen
b. that the former requires breathing
c. that the latter uses organic molecules within the cell as final electron acceptors
d. that fermentation only produces alcohol
Problem 1
Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.
1. _____ Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP
2. _____ Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain
3. _____ Begins with glycolysis
4. _____ Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled
A. Saturation
B. Oxidative phosphorylation
C. Substrate-level phosphorylation
D. Photophosphorylation
E. Carbohydrate catabolism
Problem 6
Photosynthetic bacteria that also fix nitrogen are:
a. Mycoplasmas
b. Spirilla
c. Bacteroids
d. Cyanobacteria
Problem 9
Microbes that reduce N2 to NH3 engage in nitrogen ___________ .
Problem 1
The final electron acceptor in cyclic photophosphorylation is _________.
Problem 2
Two ATP molecules are used to initiate glycolysis. Enzymes generate molecules of ATP for each molecule of glucose that undergoes glycolysis. Thus, a net gain of _________ molecules of ATP is produced in glycolysis.
Problem 3
The initial catabolism of glucose occurs by glycolysis and/or the ________ and ________pathways.
Problem 4
_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.
Problem 5
The final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is ________.
Problem 6
Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.
Problem 7
Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
