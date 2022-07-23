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Chapter 6, Problem 9

List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that indirect methods of counting microbes estimate microbial numbers without directly counting individual cells under a microscope. Identify common indirect methods such as measuring turbidity, which involves using a spectrophotometer to assess the cloudiness of a microbial culture; the higher the turbidity, the greater the microbial population. View full solution Consider viable plate counts, where microbes are grown on agar plates and colonies are counted after incubation; this counts only living cells capable of forming colonies. Include metabolic activity measurement, which estimates microbial numbers based on the amount of metabolic products (like CO2 or acid) produced by the microbes. Summarize by listing these three indirect methods: turbidity measurement, viable plate counts, and metabolic activity assays.

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