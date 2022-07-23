List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

Textbook Question
In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
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In a defined medium:
a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. Blood may be included
d. Organic chemicals are excluded
If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?
___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.
Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?
a. Obligate aerobe
b. Facultative aerobe
c. Obligate anaerobe
d. Facultative anaerobe
List five direct methods of counting microbes.
Barophiles:
a. Cannot cause diseases in humans
b. Live at normal barometric pressure
c. Die if put under high pressure
d. Thrive in warm air