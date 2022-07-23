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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

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1
Understand that indirect methods of counting microbes estimate microbial numbers without directly counting individual cells under a microscope.
Identify common indirect methods such as measuring turbidity, which involves using a spectrophotometer to assess the cloudiness of a microbial culture; the higher the turbidity, the greater the microbial population.
Consider viable plate counts, where microbes are grown on agar plates and colonies are counted after incubation; this counts only living cells capable of forming colonies.
Include metabolic activity measurement, which estimates microbial numbers based on the amount of metabolic products (like CO2 or acid) produced by the microbes.
Summarize by listing these three indirect methods: turbidity measurement, viable plate counts, and metabolic activity assays.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indirect Microbial Counting Methods

Indirect methods estimate microbial numbers without directly counting individual cells. These techniques measure parameters correlated with cell quantity, such as metabolic activity or biomass, providing faster or more practical alternatives to direct counts.
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Turbidity Measurement (Optical Density)

Turbidity measures the cloudiness of a microbial culture using a spectrophotometer. The optical density (OD) correlates with cell concentration, as more cells scatter more light, allowing estimation of microbial growth without counting cells individually.
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Metabolic Activity Assays

These assays estimate microbial numbers by measuring metabolic products like CO2, ATP, or substrate consumption. Since metabolic rates relate to cell numbers, these indirect methods provide insights into microbial population size and activity.
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In a defined medium:

a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known

b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition

c. Blood may be included

d. Organic chemicals are excluded

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If there are 47 cells in 1 μl of sewage, how many cells are there in a liter?

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___________ pigments protect many phototrophic organisms from photochemically produced singlet oxygen.

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Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?

a. Obligate aerobe

b. Facultative aerobe

c. Obligate anaerobe

d. Facultative anaerobe

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Textbook Question

List five direct methods of counting microbes.

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Barophiles:

a. Cannot cause diseases in humans

b. Live at normal barometric pressure

c. Die if put under high pressure

d. Thrive in warm air

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