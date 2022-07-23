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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 10
Chapter 6, Problem 10

List five direct methods of counting microbes.

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1
Understand that direct methods of counting microbes involve physically counting the number of microbial cells or colonies, rather than estimating based on indirect measures like turbidity or metabolic activity.
Identify the first direct method: Microscopic count, where a known volume of a microbial suspension is placed on a counting chamber (such as a Petroff-Hausser chamber) and cells are counted under a microscope.
Recognize the second method: Viable plate count, which involves spreading a diluted sample on an agar plate, incubating it, and counting the number of colony-forming units (CFUs) that grow.
Consider the third method: Membrane filtration, where a known volume of liquid is filtered through a membrane that traps microbes, then the membrane is placed on a nutrient medium to grow colonies for counting.
List the fourth and fifth methods: Most probable number (MPN) method, which uses statistical estimation based on growth in multiple tubes, and Direct cell count using flow cytometry, which counts cells as they pass through a laser beam.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Microscopic Count

This method involves counting microorganisms directly under a microscope using a specialized counting chamber, such as a Petroff-Hausser chamber. It provides a quick estimate of cell density but cannot distinguish between live and dead cells.
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Direct Microscopic Cell Counts

Viable Plate Count

Also known as the colony-forming unit (CFU) method, this technique counts only living microbes by spreading a diluted sample on agar plates and incubating them to allow colony formation. Each colony represents one viable cell or group of cells.
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Membrane Filtration

In this method, a liquid sample is passed through a membrane filter that traps microbes. The filter is then placed on a nutrient medium to grow colonies, allowing for the enumeration of viable microorganisms, especially useful for samples with low microbial counts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a defined medium:

a. The exact chemical composition of the medium is known

b. Agar is available for microbial nutrition

c. Blood may be included

d. Organic chemicals are excluded

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Textbook Question

A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.

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Textbook Question

Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.

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Textbook Question

List three indirect methods of counting microbes.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes an organism that cannot exist in the presence of oxygen?

a. Obligate aerobe

b. Facultative aerobe

c. Obligate anaerobe

d. Facultative anaerobe

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?

a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve

b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis

c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases

d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve

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