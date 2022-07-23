How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?

Quorum sensing is:
a. The ability to respond to changes in population density
b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. Dependent on direct contact among cells
d. Associated with colonies in broth culture
Quorum sensing is:
a. The ability to respond to changes in population density
b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix
c. Dependent on direct contact among cells
d. Associated with colonies in broth culture
Lyophilization can be described as:
a. Freeze-drying
b. Deep-freezing
c. Refrigeration
d. Pickling
Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.
A Coulter counter is a(n):
a. Statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter
b. Indirect method of counting microorganisms
c. Device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector
d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes
Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?
a. Dry weight
b. Turbidity
c. Viable plate counts
d. Membrane filtration
Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?
a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve
b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis
c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases
d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve