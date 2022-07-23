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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 13
Chapter 6, Problem 13

How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?

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1
Understand that a chemostat is a continuous culture system where fresh nutrient medium is added at a constant rate while culture liquid containing microorganisms is simultaneously removed at the same rate.
Recognize that the key to maintaining a constant population size is balancing the growth rate of the microorganisms with the dilution rate (the rate at which fresh medium is added and culture is removed).
Note that the dilution rate controls the availability of limiting nutrients, which in turn controls the microbial growth rate, preventing the population from overgrowing or dying off.
Realize that when the growth rate of the microorganisms equals the dilution rate, the population size remains steady because new cells are produced at the same rate as cells are washed out.
Summarize that the chemostat maintains a constant population size by carefully controlling nutrient input and waste output to keep microbial growth and removal in equilibrium.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemostat Function and Design

A chemostat is a bioreactor that continuously supplies fresh nutrient medium while removing culture liquid at the same rate, maintaining a constant culture volume. This setup allows control over microbial growth by limiting a specific nutrient, ensuring steady-state conditions.
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Experimental Design Example 1

Steady-State Growth and Population Balance

In a chemostat, the microbial population reaches a steady state where the growth rate equals the dilution rate. This balance prevents overgrowth or washout, maintaining a constant population size by matching cell reproduction with removal.
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Number of Microbes

Limiting Nutrient and Growth Rate Control

The growth rate in a chemostat is controlled by the concentration of a limiting nutrient supplied in the medium. By adjusting this nutrient's concentration and the dilution rate, the system regulates microbial growth and population density.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Quorum sensing is:

a. The ability to respond to changes in population density

b. A characteristic allowing secretion of a matrix

c. Dependent on direct contact among cells

d. Associated with colonies in broth culture

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Textbook Question

Lyophilization can be described as:

a. Freeze-drying

b. Deep-freezing

c. Refrigeration

d. Pickling

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Textbook Question

Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.

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Textbook Question

A Coulter counter is a(n):

a. Statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter

b. Indirect method of counting microorganisms

c. Device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector

d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes

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Textbook Question

Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?

a. Dry weight

b. Turbidity

c. Viable plate counts

d. Membrane filtration

993
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?

a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve

b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis

c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases

d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve

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