Problem 11

Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.

b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.

c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.

d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.

e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.

f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.