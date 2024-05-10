21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 16.6a
Select the FALSE statement:
a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.
c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.
d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.
