Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.

b. streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.

c. failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.

d. streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.

e. not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.