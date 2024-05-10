20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Adaptive Immunity
Problem 16.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Define the following key terms.
a. Fomite
b. Mucociliary escalator
c. Alveolar macrophage
d. Prognosis
e. Serovar
f. Otitis media
g. Tympanic membrane
h. Epidemic
i. Pandemic
j. Antigenic drift
k. Herd immunity
l. Antigenic shift
m. Rheumatogenic
n. Attenuated viral strain
o. Inactivated viral strain
p. Pulmonary edema
q. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)
r. Healthcare-associated pneumonia (HCAP)
s. Typical pneumonia
t. Atypical pneumonia
u. Endemic mycoses
v. Dimorphic fungus
