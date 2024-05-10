21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
From the following list, select all of the diseases that antibiotics do not directly cure. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Hanta pulmonary syndrome
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae
c. Colds
d. Influenza
e. Haemophilus influenzae
f. COVID-19
g. Legionellosis
h. Tularemia
