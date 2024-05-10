21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 16.16a
Select the true statements about SARS-CoV-2. (Select all that apply.) (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It causes COVID-19.
b. It is vaccine preventable.
c. The FDA has approved hydroxychloroquine to treat infections with this virus.
d. It is considered a zoonotic infection.
e. It causes a form of viral pneumonia.
