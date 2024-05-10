21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
1:56 minutes
Problem 16.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos