Problem 6

A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?

b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

d. Have you been hiking lately?

e. Do you use intravenous drugs?