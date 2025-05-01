Problem 1
How are sepsis and septic shock related?
Problem 2
First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.
Problem 3
Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus
Problem 5
What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?
a. Dengue virus
b. Yellow fever virus
c. Human immunodeficiency virus
d. Plasmodium falciparum
e. Epstein-Barr virus
Problem 6
A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?
a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?
b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?
c. Do you live near woods?
d. Have you been hiking lately?
e. Do you use intravenous drugs?
Problem 7
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Problem 8
Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
Problem 9
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?
Problem 11
What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?
a. None at all
b. Latent infections may become reactivated
c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections
d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated
e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections
Problem 12
A reverse transcriptase antiviral medication is administered for human T cell leukemia virus (HTLV)–infected patients.
a. True
b. False
Problem 13
Why is endocarditis not transmissible from person to person?
Problem 14
Identify the zoonotic disease:
a. HTLV lymphoma
b. Systemic candidiasis
c. Mucormycosis
d. Plague
e. Endocarditis
Problem 15
How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels?
a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.
b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.
c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.
d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.
e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.
Problem 16
How does draining standing water reduce the incidence of malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika, and chikungunya?
Problem 17
Which Plasmodium life stage infects the liver?
a. Sporozoite
b. Merozoite
c. Gametocyte
d. Sexual stage
e. Vector stage
