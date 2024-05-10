21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
2:10 minutes
Problem 20.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How do lactobacilli limit infections in the vagina? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They competitively exclude potential pathogens.
b. They make hydrogen peroxide.
c. They ferment fructose to make lactic acid.
d. They lower the vaginal pH, which limits pathogen growth.
e. They increase the rate of vaginal mucus secretion.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?