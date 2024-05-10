21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
2:19 minutes
Problem 20.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.
a. genital lesions, leptospirosis
b. urine, gonorrhea
c. urine, syphilis
d. genital lesions, syphilis
e. vaginal discharge, chlamydia
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
8
views
Was this helpful?