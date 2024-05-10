A patient you are assessing reports an increase in vaginal discharge that has a foul odor, but she does not report other symptoms. The patient has been in a monogamous relationship for 3 years. Which of the following would be the most useful for this patient? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. Evaluate her urine for increased white blood cells.

b. Perform a Gram stain on the vaginal discharge.

c. Run a pregnancy test.

d. Test for an STI.

e. Perform a whiff test.