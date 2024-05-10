21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
3:40 minutes
Problem 20.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A patient you are assessing reports an increase in vaginal discharge that has a foul odor, but she does not report other symptoms. The patient has been in a monogamous relationship for 3 years. Which of the following would be the most useful for this patient? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Evaluate her urine for increased white blood cells.
b. Perform a Gram stain on the vaginal discharge.
c. Run a pregnancy test.
d. Test for an STI.
e. Perform a whiff test.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?