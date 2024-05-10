21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 20.7a
A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. penicillin.
b. tetracycline.
c. a cephalosporin.
d. metronidazole.
