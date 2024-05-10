21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Problem 21.3ac
Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus
