21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
3:37 minutes
Problem 21.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What effect would AIDS have on latent coinfections?
a. None at all.
b. Latent infections may become reactivated.
c. Latent infections would turn into asymptomatic infections.
d. Opportunistic pathogens could easily be reactivated.
e. Latent infections would turn into opportunistic infections.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
11
views
Was this helpful?