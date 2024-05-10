How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.

b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.

c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.

d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.

e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.