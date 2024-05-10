21. Principles of Disease
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
2:46 minutes
Problem 14.15a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How does Rickettsia rickettsii damage blood vessels? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It blocks blood vessels and causes vessel inflammation.
b. It releases a toxin that destroys blood vessels.
c. It causes sepsis and septic shock, which damages blood vessels.
d. It avoids antibodies by binding to blood vessel surfaces.
e. It infects the epithelial cells of the vessels.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?