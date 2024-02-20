Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(a)
Provide a reasonable arrow-pushing mechanism for the following Lewis acid–Lewis base reactions.
(a)
Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following hypothetical base half-reactions.
(b)
BCl3 has an empty p orbital, so it is a strong Lewis acid. Would you expect an amide to react with BCl3 at nitrogen or oxygen?
Classify the following nucleophiles as strong, weak, or intermediate. Would you expect each to add to a carbonyl directly or wait for a carbocation to form?
b)
Would you expect a ketone or an ester to be more reactive with a strong nucleophile? Justify your answer.
Rank the reactivity of the following carbonyls with nucleophiles, from least reactive to most reactive.