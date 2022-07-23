Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(d)
(e)
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(d)
(e)
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(f)
(g)
The pKa of ascorbic acid (vitamin C, page 55) is 4.17, showing that it is slightly more acidic than acetic acid (CH3COOH, pKa 4.74).
a. Show the four different conjugate bases that would be formed by deprotonation of the four different OH groups in ascorbic acid.
b. Compare the stabilities of these four conjugate bases, and predict which OH group of ascorbic acid is the most acidic.
Choose the more basic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the base you chose is more basic.
c.
d.
The following compounds can all react as bases.
b. Rank the conjugate acids in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(d)
Use resonance forms of the conjugate bases to explain why methanesulfonic acid (CH3SO3H, pKa = –2.6) is a much stronger acid than acetic acid (CH3COOH, pKa = 4.8).