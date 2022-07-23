Choose the more basic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the base you chose is more basic.
e.
Choose the more basic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the base you chose is more basic.
e.
In the following acid–base reactions,
1. draw Lewis structures of the reactants and the products.
2. determine which species are acting as electrophiles (acids) and which are acting as nucleophiles (bases).
3. use the curved-arrow formalism to show the movement of electron pairs in these reactions, as well as the imaginary movement in the resonance hybrids of the products.
4. indicate which reactions are best termed Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions.
(b)
Choose the more basic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the base you chose is more basic.
c.
d.
Choose the more basic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the base you chose is more basic.
(a)
(b)
Classify the following hydrocarbons, and draw a Lewis structure for each one. A compound may fit into more than one of the following classifications:
alkane
alkene
alkyne
cycloalkane
cycloalkene
cycloalkyne
aromatic
hydrocarbon
(d)
(e)
(f)
Classify the following hydrocarbons, and draw a Lewis structure for each one. A compound may fit into more than one of the following classifications:
alkane
alkene
alkyne
cycloalkane
cycloalkene
cycloalkyne
aromatic
hydrocarbon
a. (CH3CH2)2CHCH(CH3)2
b. CH3CHCHCH2CH3
c.. CH3CCCH2CH2CH3