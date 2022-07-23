How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(d)
How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(d)
Using the wedge-and-dash notation, draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane.
For each of the stereocenters (circled) in Figure 5-5,
a. draw the compound with two of the groups on the stereocenter interchanged.
b. give the relationship of the new compound to the original compound.
One of the crowning achievements of natural products synthesis was Bryostatin 1, published by Professor Gary Keck (University of Utah; Journal of the American Chemical Society, 2011, 133, 744–747). The Bryostatins are a family of compounds isolated from aquatic invertebrates known as Bryozoans. The compounds are of interest for a variety of biological effects, including anti-cancer activity and reversing brain damage in rodents.
(d) How many chiral centers are in this molecule?
(e) Using the number of chiral centers you reported in part (d), calculate the number of stereoisomers possible at these chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds.)
How many stereoisomers are possible (a) for 4-methylnona-2,7-diene? (b) For 6-chloronona-2,4,7-triene?
Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:
e. 3,4-dichlorohexane
f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane
For each of the following chiral molecules, obtain the enantiomer (i) by drawing the nonsuperimposable mirror image and (ii) by switching the spatial orientation at each asymmetric center. Confirm (possibly using models) that the structures you drew for (i) and (ii) are the same.
(d)