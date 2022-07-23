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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 15c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 15c,d

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task involves identifying asymmetric carbon atoms and determining chirality in the given compounds. An asymmetric carbon atom is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. Chirality can also arise in molecules without asymmetric carbons if the molecule lacks a plane of symmetry and is non-superimposable on its mirror image.
Step 2: Analyze compound (c) ClHC═C═C(CH3)2 (1-chloro-3-methylbuta-1,2-diene). Draw the three-dimensional structure of the molecule. Note that the molecule contains a conjugated system of double bonds. Check each carbon atom to see if it is bonded to four different groups, which would make it asymmetric.
Step 3: For compound (c), observe that the central carbon atoms in the conjugated system are sp-hybridized and have linear geometry. These carbons cannot be asymmetric because they are bonded to only two groups. Additionally, check for chirality by determining if the molecule has a plane of symmetry or is superimposable on its mirror image.
Step 4: Analyze compound (d) ClHC═CH―CH═CH2 (1-chlorobuta-1,3-diene). Draw the three-dimensional structure of the molecule. Again, check each carbon atom to see if it is bonded to four different groups, which would make it asymmetric. Note the geometry of the double bonds and the arrangement of substituents.
Step 5: For compound (d), observe that all carbon atoms in the conjugated system are sp2-hybridized and have trigonal planar geometry. These carbons cannot be asymmetric because they are bonded to only three groups. Check for chirality by determining if the molecule has a plane of symmetry or is superimposable on its mirror image. Summarize your findings for both compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymmetric Carbon Atoms

Asymmetric carbon atoms, or chiral centers, are carbon atoms that are bonded to four different substituents. This unique arrangement allows for the existence of non-superimposable mirror images, known as enantiomers. Identifying these centers is crucial for determining the chirality of a compound, which can significantly influence its chemical behavior and interactions.
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Chirality Without Asymmetric Carbons

Some molecules can exhibit chirality even in the absence of asymmetric carbon atoms due to the presence of other structural features, such as restricted rotation around double bonds or the overall three-dimensional arrangement of atoms. This can lead to the formation of stereoisomers that are not mirror images but still possess distinct spatial arrangements, affecting their chemical properties.
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Three-Dimensional Molecular Representation

Three-dimensional representations of molecules, such as ball-and-stick models or space-filling models, help visualize the spatial arrangement of atoms and the geometry of bonds. These models are essential for understanding molecular chirality, as they illustrate how different substituents are oriented in space, which is critical for identifying chiral centers and assessing the overall stereochemistry of the compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
One of the crowning achievements of natural products synthesis was Bryostatin 1, published by Professor Gary Keck (University of Utah; Journal of the American Chemical Society, 2011, 133, 744–747). The Bryostatins are a familyof compounds isolated from aquatic invertebrates known as Bryozoans. The compounds are of interest for a variety of biological effects, including anti-cancer activity and reversing brain damage in rodents.(d) How many chiral centers are in this molecule?(e) Using the number of chiral centers you reported in part(d), calculate the number of stereoisomers possible atthese chiral centers. (Ignore stereoisomers at double bonds.)
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Textbook Question

For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Make a model of each compound, draw it in its most symmetric conformation, and determine whether it is capable of showing optical activity.

a. 1-bromo-1-chloroethane

b. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane

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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(g)

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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(a)

(b)

1001
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