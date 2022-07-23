Specific Rotation

Specific rotation is a property of chiral compounds defined as the observed rotation of plane-polarized light at a specific concentration and path length. It is calculated using the formula [α] = α / (c × l), where α is the observed rotation, c is the concentration in g/mL, and l is the path length in decimeters. The specific rotation of the product can be determined by considering the contributions from both enantiomers based on their respective concentrations.