Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) Mg2+ vs. Na+
Specify which in each pair is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your choice beyond just looking at Table 20.2.
(c) Mg2+ vs. Na+
In the following reactions,
(i) identify the acid and base,
(ii) identify the most electron-rich atom in the base,
(iii) identify the most acidic hydrogen in the acid,
(iv) provide an arrow-pushing mechanism of the proton transfer that will occur, and
(v) predict the product of the reactions. [You'll need to provide the lone pairs here.]
(d) H2O + HCl ⇌
Triosephosphate isomerase (TIM) catalyzes the conversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate. The enzyme’s catalytic groups are Glu 165 and His 95. In the first step of the reaction, these catalytic groups function as a general-base and a general-acid catalyst, respectively. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
c. CH3N+H3
d. BF3
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
c. CF3CH2OH (pKa = 12.4)
Give the structures of their conjugate acids, and estimate their pKas from similar compounds in Appendix 4.
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.