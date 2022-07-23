Degree of Substitution

The degree of substitution refers to the number of carbon atoms directly attached to the carbon atom that carries the positive charge in a carbocation. A carbon atom can be classified as primary (1°) if it is attached to one other carbon, secondary (2°) if attached to two, tertiary (3°) if attached to three, and quaternary (4°) if attached to four. This classification is crucial for predicting the reactivity and stability of carbocations in organic reactions.