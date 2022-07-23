Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]
(a) [Three]
When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.
(c)
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(h)
Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]
(c) [Three]
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
c. 2-methylbutane
d. cyclohexane
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(d)