Given the data in Problem 47:
a. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
Given the data in Problem 47:
a. What pH would you make the water layer to cause the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine to dissolve in the ether layer?
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.
j. CF3CH2O– + FCH2CH2OH
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(g) KOH + CH3CH2OH ⇌
Complete the following acid–base reactions. In each case, indicate whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or the products, and explain your reasoning.
(f) (CH3)3C–O– + H2O ⇌
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
c. H3O+ (pKa = −1.7)
d. HBr (pKa = −9)
Do the equilibria of the following acid–base reactions lie to the right or the left? (The pKa of H2O2 is 11.6.)
HOOH + HO− ⇌ HOO− + H2O
RC☰CH + HOO− ⇌ RC☰C− + HOOH
Using pKa values for the conjugate acids of the bases on each side of the reaction arrow, identify which side of the equilibrium would be favored in the following hypothetical reactions.
(a)