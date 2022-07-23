Consider the type of orbitals involved, and rank the following nitrogen compounds in order of decreasing basicity. 2. Rank the conjugate acids in order of increasing acidity. (Hint: These two orders should be the same!)
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.
j. CF3CH2O– + FCH2CH2OH
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Reaction Mechanism
Inductive Effect
Equilibrium Prediction in Acid-Base Reactions
Like nitrogen and carbon, oxygen also shows this same hybridization effect on acidity. Both of the following compounds can lose a proton from a positively charged oxygen with three bonds to give a conjugate base containing a neutral oxygen with two bonds. One of these structures has pKa = −2.4, while the other has pKa = −8.0.
a. Show the reaction of each compound with water.
b. Match each structure with its pKa, and explain your choice.
Rank the following acids in decreasing order of their acid strength. In each case, explain why the previous compound should be a stronger acid than the one that follows it.
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.
g. NaOCH2CH3 + Cl2CHCH2OH
h. H2Se + NaNH2
i. CH3CHFCOOH + FCH2CH2COO–
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Label the conjugate acids and bases, and show any inductive stabilization. Predict whether the equilibrium favors the reactants or products. Try to do this without using a table of pKa values, but if you need a hint, you can consult Appendix 4.
a. CH3CH2OH + CH3NH−
b. F3CCOONa + Br3C—COOH
c. CH3OH + H2SO4
For each of the following reactions, suggest which solvent(s) would be compatible with the acids and bases involved. (We will ignore any other possible reactions for now.) Your choices of solvents are pentane, diethyl ether, ethanol, water, and ammonia. Refer to Appendix 4 for any needed values of pKa, or estimate them.
c.
d.