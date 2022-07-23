Draw the structure for each of the following:
d. tert-pentyl alcohol
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(d) C3H4O
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(k) 3-methylhex-4-yn-2-ol
Draw the structures of the following compounds. (Includes both new and old names.)
(a) triphenylmethanol
(b) 4-(chloromethyl)heptan-3-ol
(c) 2-cyclohexen-1-ol
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(c) C3H6O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(b) C4H10O
For each molecular formula, draw all the possible constitutional isomers of alcohols with that formula. Give the IUPAC name for each alcohol.
(a) C3H8O