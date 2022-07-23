For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(f)
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(f)
What is the mistake that was made in drawing each of the flipped chairs on the right from the chair on the left? [In these, assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformations doesn't change.]
(a)
Using the numbers shown in the chair conformation on the left, label the carbons of the flipped chair on the right. [Assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformation doesn't change.]
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(c)
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(e)
Use your models to do a chair–chair interconversion on each ring of the conformation of cis-decalin shown in Figure 3-27. Draw the conformation that results.
Which of the following is the lowest energy chair conformation of with a group at carbon and a group at carbon ?