For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(c) [H2COCH3]+
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(c) [H2COCH3]+
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
(c)
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(a)
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(d) [H2CNO2]–
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(b)
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(c)
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(e) [CH3C(OH)2]+
(f) [CH2CHNH]–