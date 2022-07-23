Convert the line-angle structure to a Lewis structure: For the first image, draw a six-membered ring with alternating single bonds. Place a nitrogen atom in one of the positions and add a hydrogen atom to it. Attach a methyl group (CH₃) to the carbon adjacent to the nitrogen. For the second image, draw a five-membered ring with an oxygen atom in one of the positions. Attach a tert-butyl group (C(CH₃)₃) to the carbon adjacent to the oxygen.