Enantiomers and Diastereomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other, often exhibiting different optical activities. Diastereomers, on the other hand, are stereoisomers that are not mirror images and typically have different physical properties. Recognizing the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers is vital for understanding their reactivity and interactions in various chemical contexts.