Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
c. 2-methylbutane
d. cyclohexane
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
c. 2-methylbutane
d. cyclohexane
Classify each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
e. norbornane (bicyclo[2.2.1]heptane)
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(d)
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
e. a (2,3-dimethylpentyl)cycloalkane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
b. isobutylcyclohexane