Classify the following molecules as hydrophilic, hydrophobic, lipophilic, or lipophobic. Each molecule should have two classifications.
(a)
(a)
(d)
Rank the given solvents in decreasing order of their ability to dissolve each compound.
Solutes:
(a) NaOAc
(b)
(c)
Solvents:
ethyl ether
water
ethanol
dichloromethane
(b)
Which of the following reactions would benefit from micellar technology (Figure 7.10), allowing them to be run in water?
(a)
(b)
(c)
The effectiveness of a barbiturate as a sedative is related to its ability to penetrate the nonpolar membrane of a cell. Which of the following barbiturates would you expect to be the more effective sedative?
Explain why amino acids, unlike most amines and carboxylic acids, are insoluble in diethyl ether.