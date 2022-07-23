Textbook Question
What are the major products of the following reaction?
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What are the major products of the following reaction?
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
c.
d.
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
b.
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
a.
What are the minor products of the preceding Hofmann elimination reaction?
What is the major product of each of the following reactions?
b .