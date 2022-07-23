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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 49b
Chapter 11, Problem 49b

Describe a synthesis for each of the following compounds, using the given starting material and any necessary reagents:
b. Synthesis reaction showing a cyclic amine converting to a linear diene compound.

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1
Identify the target compound and analyze its functional groups and structure. Determine the transformations required to convert the given starting material into the target compound.
Examine the starting material and identify its functional groups and structure. Consider how these can be modified to introduce the functional groups or structural features present in the target compound.
Plan the synthesis by selecting appropriate reagents and reaction conditions for each transformation. For example, if the target compound requires the introduction of a hydroxyl group, consider reactions such as hydroboration-oxidation or epoxidation followed by ring opening.
Sequence the reactions logically, ensuring that each step is compatible with the functional groups present and does not interfere with subsequent steps. Protecting groups may be used if necessary to prevent unwanted side reactions.
Write out the complete synthetic pathway, including all reagents, reaction conditions, and intermediates. Verify that the proposed synthesis is feasible and efficient, and that it leads to the desired target compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Synthesis

Organic synthesis is the process of constructing organic compounds through a series of chemical reactions. It involves selecting appropriate starting materials, reagents, and reaction conditions to achieve the desired product. Understanding the principles of reactivity and functional group transformations is crucial for designing effective synthetic pathways.
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Reagents and Reaction Conditions

Reagents are substances used in chemical reactions to facilitate the transformation of reactants into products. The choice of reagents and the specific reaction conditions, such as temperature and solvent, can significantly influence the outcome of a synthesis. Familiarity with common reagents and their roles in various reactions is essential for successful organic synthesis.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups in both starting materials and target compounds is vital for predicting reactivity and determining the necessary transformations during synthesis. Knowledge of how different functional groups interact is key to planning a successful synthetic route.
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