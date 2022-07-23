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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 55c,d
Chapter 11, Problem 55c,d

What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The alcohol group in the compound reacts with p-toluenesulfonyl chloride in the presence of a base to form a tosylate. This reaction replaces the hydroxyl group (-OH) with a tosyl group (-OTs), making the molecule a better leaving group for subsequent reactions.
Step 2: In the second step of the first reaction, the tosylate undergoes nucleophilic substitution with phenoxide ion (C6H5O−). The phenoxide ion attacks the carbon attached to the tosyl group, displacing the tosyl group and forming an ether bond.
Step 3: Analyze the second reaction. The alcohol group in the compound reacts with concentrated sulfuric acid (H2SO4) under heat. This is an elimination reaction where the hydroxyl group is protonated by H2SO4, forming water as a leaving group.
Step 4: After the hydroxyl group leaves, a carbocation intermediate is formed. The stability of the carbocation determines the major product. In this case, the carbocation undergoes rearrangement if necessary to form the most stable intermediate.
Step 5: The carbocation undergoes elimination of a proton from an adjacent carbon atom, forming a double bond. The major product is an alkene, and the position of the double bond is determined by Zaitsev's rule, favoring the more substituted alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of products that can be formed in a reaction. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations can significantly influence the outcome of reactions, especially in chiral environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which alcohol in each pair undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly when heated with H2SO4.

a.

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The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

g.

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

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Textbook Question

Indicate which alcohol in each pair undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly when heated with H2SO4.

c.

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