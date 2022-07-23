Textbook Question
Indicate which alcohol in each pair undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly when heated with H2SO4.
a.
b.
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Indicate which alcohol in each pair undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly when heated with H2SO4.
a.
b.
Why is melphalan a good cancer drug?
The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
g.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.
Indicate which alcohol in each pair undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly when heated with H2SO4.
c.