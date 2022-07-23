Why is melphalan a good cancer drug?

Textbook Question
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
c.
d.
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Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
c.
d.
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
b.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
g.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.