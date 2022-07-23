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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 52
Chapter 11, Problem 52

Why is melphalan a good cancer drug?

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1
Melphalan is a type of alkylating agent, which means it works by adding alkyl groups to DNA. This disrupts the DNA structure and function, preventing cancer cells from replicating effectively.
The drug specifically targets rapidly dividing cells, such as cancer cells, because these cells are more vulnerable to DNA damage during replication. This selectivity makes melphalan effective in treating cancer.
Melphalan contains both a nitrogen mustard group and an aromatic ring. The nitrogen mustard group is responsible for the alkylation of DNA, while the aromatic ring helps stabilize the molecule, improving its delivery and activity in the body.
The alkylation process involves the formation of covalent bonds between the drug and the DNA bases, particularly guanine. This leads to cross-linking of DNA strands, which blocks transcription and replication, ultimately causing cell death.
Melphalan is particularly effective in treating cancers like multiple myeloma and ovarian cancer because these cancers are highly dependent on rapid cell division, making them more susceptible to the drug's mechanism of action.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action

Melphalan is an alkylating agent that works by adding alkyl groups to DNA, leading to cross-linking of DNA strands. This cross-linking prevents DNA replication and transcription, ultimately triggering cell death, particularly in rapidly dividing cancer cells. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for appreciating how melphalan targets cancerous tissues.
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General Mechanism

Selectivity for Cancer Cells

Melphalan exhibits selectivity for cancer cells due to their higher proliferation rates compared to normal cells. Cancer cells are more susceptible to DNA damage, making them more likely to be affected by the drug's action. This selectivity helps to minimize damage to normal tissues, although some side effects can still occur.
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Clinical Applications

Melphalan is primarily used in the treatment of multiple myeloma and certain types of ovarian cancer. Its effectiveness in these cancers is supported by clinical studies that demonstrate improved patient outcomes. Understanding its clinical applications helps in evaluating its role in cancer therapy and patient management.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?

b.

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

g.

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

a.

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