Textbook Question
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
c.
d.
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Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
c.
d.
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
b.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
c.
d.
Why is melphalan a good cancer drug?
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
a.
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.