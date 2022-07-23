Textbook Question
Describe a synthesis for each of the following compounds, using the given starting material and any necessary reagents:
b.
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Describe a synthesis for each of the following compounds, using the given starting material and any necessary reagents:
b.
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
b.
Why is melphalan a good cancer drug?
Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
a.
The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)
What is the product of each of the following reactions?
a.