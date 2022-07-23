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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 50c,d
Chapter 11, Problem 50c,d

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the thioether product. The given thioether has two alkyl groups attached to a sulfur atom. In this case, the alkyl groups are isopropyl groups.
Step 2: Choose the appropriate alkyl halide and thiol starting materials. To form the thioether, you need an alkyl halide with the isopropyl group (e.g., isopropyl bromide or isopropyl chloride) and a thiol with the same isopropyl group (e.g., isopropyl thiol).
Step 3: Plan the reaction mechanism. The reaction involves a nucleophilic substitution (SN2) mechanism where the thiol acts as a nucleophile and attacks the alkyl halide, displacing the halide ion.
Step 4: Write the reaction conditions. Combine the alkyl halide and thiol in the presence of a base (e.g., NaOH or KOH) to deprotonate the thiol, increasing its nucleophilicity. The reaction is typically carried out in a polar aprotic solvent like acetone or DMSO.
Step 5: Perform the reaction. Mix the isopropyl thiol and isopropyl halide under the specified conditions to yield the desired thioether product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thioether Formation

Thioethers are organic compounds containing a sulfur atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They can be synthesized through the nucleophilic substitution reaction of an alkyl halide with a thiol. The thiol acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon of the alkyl halide, resulting in the formation of a thioether and the release of a halide ion.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 and SN2. In SN2 reactions, a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to a concerted reaction. In contrast, SN1 reactions involve the formation of a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving alkyl halides.
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Reactivity of Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group. Their reactivity in nucleophilic substitution reactions depends on the structure of the alkyl group and the type of halogen. Primary alkyl halides typically undergo SN2 reactions, while tertiary halides favor SN1 mechanisms due to steric hindrance. Recognizing the type of alkyl halide is essential for determining the appropriate synthetic pathway for thioether preparation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe a synthesis for each of the following compounds, using the given starting material and any necessary reagents:

b.

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Textbook Question

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?

b.

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Using an alkyl halide and a thiol as starting materials, how would you prepare the following thioethers?

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Textbook Question

The following three nitrogen mustards were studied for possible clinical use. One is now used clinically, one was found to be too unreactive, and one was found to be too insoluble in water to be injected intravenously. Which is which? (Hint: Draw resonance contributors.)

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Textbook Question

What is the product of each of the following reactions?

a.

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