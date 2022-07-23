Thioether Formation

Thioethers are organic compounds formed by the reaction of an alkyl halide with a thiol, resulting in the substitution of the halogen atom with the thiol's sulfur atom. This reaction typically occurs via an SN2 mechanism, where the nucleophile (thiol) attacks the electrophilic carbon of the alkyl halide, leading to the formation of a thioether and the release of a halide ion. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for successfully synthesizing thioethers.